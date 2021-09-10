City Guide
Mask mandate issued for Lawton Public Schools

The mask mandate for LPS goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools is instating a mask mandate for the district.

It goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 13.

This comes after an Oklahoma judge issued a temporary injunction against the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools.

According to Lawton Public Schools, parents will have the option to opt their children out of participating for medical, religious or personal reasons. There will be a mask opt-out form that parents will have to print and sign, though LPS officials said they can also request a physical form to be sent home.

LPS officials also said teachers and support professionals in the district can talk to their principal or supervisor about opting out for religious or medical reasons.

