City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

McDonald’s mystery: What is Grimace?

A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.
A McDonald's manager told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.(Source: McDonald's, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever wondered what McDonald’s Grimace character is supposed to be?

If you need a refresher, he’s the purple guy who hangs out with Ronald McDonald.

A McDonald’s employee, who won “outstanding manager of the year,” is behind recent Grimace guesses.

He told Canadian news outlet CBC that Grimace is a huge, purple … taste bud.

But the chain won’t confirm that.

It tells USA Today that Grimace is whatever people want him to be, even if that’s just a weird purple blob.

The McDonald’s social media folks are having fun with the Grimace debate.

They’ve updated the company’s Twitter profile to say, “Grimace is a close personal friend of mine.”

In a tweet, the social media team lamented that people always ask what Grimace is – and not how he is.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Morriss and Casey Cochnauer
Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirms sentences for two from Wichita County
The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
1 death, 145 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Raymond North
Man arrested for catalytic converter theft in Wichita Falls
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

9/11: then and now
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust from the collapsed World Trade...
20 years later, fallout from toxic World Trade Center dust cloud grows
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; Biden says GOP governors ‘cavalier’ for resisting vaccine rules