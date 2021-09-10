MEMENTO art exhibition opening at 9th St. Studios

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 9th Street Studios is hosting an opening reception for its newest exhibition on Sept. 18.

“MEMENTO: A Juried Exhibition of Art that Reminds Us” explores the power of memories, and how they can transform an everyday object into something sacred. The art examines how ordinary items can become imbued with personal sentiment, representing an attachment to a specific moment in an individual’s story.

Art pieces were submitted by local and international artists, with finalists selected by a panel of “jurors” from a variety of artistic disciplines. A small sampling of the art can be seen in the gallery below:

Autoplay Caption

The opening reception for MEMENTO run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18. While the event is free, reservations are required, as the gallery is holding small tours every 30 minutes in accordance with COVID protocols. Masks must be worn during the event.

The exhibition can also be seen during normal gallery hours from 10-5 on weekdays until Nov. 30.

Free reservations for the opening reception can be made here. You can find more information on the exhibition via its Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.