One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls.

Officers on scene said the man was driving down Old Burk Highway when he tried to turn onto Old Iowa Park Road near Jefferson Street; he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks and crashed.

Wichita Falls police said the driver was hospitalized with “major” injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

