One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls

The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.
The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls.

Officers on scene said the man was driving down Old Burk Highway when he tried to turn onto Old Iowa Park Road near Jefferson Street; he reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks and crashed.

Wichita Falls police said the driver was hospitalized with “major” injuries.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

