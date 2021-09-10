One killed in Archer County crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after a crash in Archer County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, two vehicles crashed head-on at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road, just north of Archer City.

One person was killed and another transported to United Regional. That person’s condition is not known.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

