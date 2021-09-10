One killed in Archer County crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after a crash in Archer County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, two vehicles crashed head-on at around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road, just north of Archer City.
One person was killed and another transported to United Regional. That person’s condition is not known.
This is a developing story.
