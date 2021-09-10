Texoma Gives Top Non-Profit Winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives brought in more than $1. 8 million. Two non-profits that received the most donations from the online giving event were excited to win.

“Yahooo, we did, we did! GO!,” said Wichita Christian School, Principal Courtney Cummings. “There was a lot of time, effort, and energy put into this and it was very exciting right up until 10 o’clock it was so exciting and just an overwhelming sense of humbleness in knowing that so many people believe in what we’re doing.”

The CEO of Faith Mission, Steve Sparks couldn’t believe his organization came in second place.

“It just makes me so proud to be a part of Wichita Falls because of the way they take care of their own, the way they take care of their non-profits,” said Steve Sparks. Spark said last year, Faith Mission raised $40,000. This year, they exceeded their goal of $150,000. Both non-profits made up their minds to win big.

“People give to people. So, one of the things that we did was we had post cards that were made up that information about Texoma Gives and the QR code and we personally mailed those out to people,” said Cummings.

“We started emphasizing the story behind what Wichita Faith Mission really stands for, which is life change and people just embrace those and began to wanna support,” said Sparks.

