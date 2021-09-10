Wichita County Sheriff’s Office host citizen’s academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office held it’s second citizen’s academy class tonight. Giving those that call Wichita County home a behind the scenes look at the inner workings of the office.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke shared some of the history and says of the county and says t’s a continued step towards establishing a relationship between law enforcement and citizen’s.

“We want them to know that this is their sheriff’s office and we work for them. So this is a great opportunity and our motto is building bridges through education. So that’s definitely what we’ll be doing for the next fourteen weeks,” said Deputy Melvin Joyner Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the 11th year for the academy and it’s one of many you can take part in. Including the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Department and the City of Wichita Falls citizens academy.

