Humidity returns next week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hazy skies and sunshine will continue this afternoon, today we reach a high near 95. Tomorrow morning temps will be in the mid 70′s before climbing into the 90′s by the afternoon. Sunday will have a high near 93. Sadly, our break from the humidity won’t last too much longer, by Monday our dew points look to creep back into the 60′s. Mid next week we do see a chance to see a few showers.

