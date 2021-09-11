Nestle is looking for her forever home
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Nestle.
Nestle is a five-month-old lab mix who is sweet and extremely affectionate.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak to them.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
