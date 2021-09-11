Nestle is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about a dog named Nestle.

Nestle is a five-month-old lab mix who is sweet and extremely affectionate.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if you would like to speak to them.

The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.