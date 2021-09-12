One wounded in Saturday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police responded to a call for gunshots in the area of Professional Drive and Rathgeber Road just before 10 PM Saturday. We have crews on scene gathering more information.

At this time there is no information on the condition of the victim or if a suspect has been arrested.

Stick with News Channel 6 as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.