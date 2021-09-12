City Guide
One wounded in Saturday night shooting

Saturday night shooting
Saturday night shooting(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police responded to a call for gunshots in the area of Professional Drive and Rathgeber Road just before 10 PM Saturday. We have crews on scene gathering more information.

At this time there is no information on the condition of the victim or if a suspect has been arrested.

Stick with News Channel 6 as more details become available.

