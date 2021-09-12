City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities

They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents got a chance to voice concerns and changes they would like to see in their neighborhoods during the first city of Wichita Falls revitalization meeting held this afternoon.

“We have a lot of homeless people wondering around in our neighborhoods with nowhere to go and sometimes that’s scary,” said VJ Washington home owner in Wichita Falls.

Homelessness, a lack of grocery stores and creating more access to public transportation are just a few of the many issues that came up during the revitalization meeting.

“The fact that the city is even thinking about it or letting us talk about it, to me means hopefully something can be done,” said VJ Washington.

The meeting was broken up into three different sessions for those living in the Floral Heights, South side and the Highland communities. While they were all different home and business owners, they all shared the same issues.

“We want to try and prioritize those initiatives and items that are the most important. Then from there we’re going to set up a committee to formulate those ordinances or programs,” said Fabian Medellin Senior Planner of City of Wichita Falls.

City department leaders hopes the revitalization programs can be paid for through community development block grants.

“These neighborhoods can really use some help. I myself grew up in this neighborhood so I’ve seen it change and sadly it hasn’t been for the better,” said Medellin.

“It’s really just the mindset that needs to change and helping each other do more as a community. Especially no matter where you come from or what you look like,” said Vanity J. Washington resident of Wichita Falls.

Medellin says the feedback from today’s meeting will be helpful for him and other departments to move forward in the next steps of the revitalization program. He says there may even be another meeting soon.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls
Christopher Morriss and Casey Cochnauer
Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirms sentences for two from Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation

Latest News

They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities
The incident happened in The Highpoint Village Apartments in Wichita Falls.
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges