WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents got a chance to voice concerns and changes they would like to see in their neighborhoods during the first city of Wichita Falls revitalization meeting held this afternoon.

“We have a lot of homeless people wondering around in our neighborhoods with nowhere to go and sometimes that’s scary,” said VJ Washington home owner in Wichita Falls.

Homelessness, a lack of grocery stores and creating more access to public transportation are just a few of the many issues that came up during the revitalization meeting.

“The fact that the city is even thinking about it or letting us talk about it, to me means hopefully something can be done,” said VJ Washington.

The meeting was broken up into three different sessions for those living in the Floral Heights, South side and the Highland communities. While they were all different home and business owners, they all shared the same issues.

“We want to try and prioritize those initiatives and items that are the most important. Then from there we’re going to set up a committee to formulate those ordinances or programs,” said Fabian Medellin Senior Planner of City of Wichita Falls.

City department leaders hopes the revitalization programs can be paid for through community development block grants.

“These neighborhoods can really use some help. I myself grew up in this neighborhood so I’ve seen it change and sadly it hasn’t been for the better,” said Medellin.

“It’s really just the mindset that needs to change and helping each other do more as a community. Especially no matter where you come from or what you look like,” said Vanity J. Washington resident of Wichita Falls.

Medellin says the feedback from today’s meeting will be helpful for him and other departments to move forward in the next steps of the revitalization program. He says there may even be another meeting soon.

