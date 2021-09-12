City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” outside a Houston home was shot to death by a woman inside.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Believing she was in danger, she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Police say the woman fired several shots through her wall, at least one of which apparently hit the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance then died at the scene.

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
The driver reportedly lost control of his motorcycle near the train tracks on Jefferson Road.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Wichita Falls
Christopher Morriss and Casey Cochnauer
Fort Worth Court of Appeals affirms sentences for two from Wichita County
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
2 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation

Latest News

Police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.
Police: Scared woman shot stranger looking in her bedroom window
Helicopters with the Los Angeles County Fire Air Operations Section dropped water to assist...
Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities