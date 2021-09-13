City Guide
4 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four deaths and 191 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Monday.

95 people are currently hospitalized.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 13, 2021450s (2), 60s, 80s19195

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 762 new cases, and 85 hospitalizations. 93% of new cases were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 236 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 286 cases last week.

208 of those cases are students and 28 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 21 active student cases and two active staff case as of Monday, Sept. 13.

