Animal Services waiving fees during Clear the Shelters event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve been eyeing the animals brought in during our Friday Pet of the Week segment, your time has come!

Wichita Falls Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18 for the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, which aims to get animals adopted while bringing awareness to the plight of homeless animals. If you adopt during this time period, Animal Services will waive the usual fees and cover the following procedures for free:

Vaccinations

Deworming procedures

Feline Leukemia testing for cats

Heartworm testing for dogs six months and older

Flea and tick preventatives

Microchipping

During Clear the Shelters, adopters only have to pay for a spay or neuter procedure from a vet of their choice.

Adoptable animals like Midnight can be viewed by visiting the Animal Services Center’s website. Potential adopters can also meet animals waiting on their forever homes by visiting 1207 Hatton Road, which is open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For further questions, call (940) 761-8894.

