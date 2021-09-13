Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clayton Homes plans to create between 180 and 200 jobs after purchasing the former ATCO building from the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation (WFEDC) for $1 million.

The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million.

“We first started working with leadership from Clayton Homes in the summer of 2017,” said Henry Florsheim, Wichita Falls Chamber president and CEO. “Congrats to everyone involved for not giving up and making it happen. This sort of project is exactly why the citizens of Wichita Falls voted to tax themselves for economic development over 20 years ago.”

The WFEDC and Wichita Falls City Council approved an incentive package totaling no more than $1,734,700 including the following:

Cash for jobs - $1,357,500 (paid after an employee is employed for a minimum of six months).

Relocation Incentive - $160,000. The WFEDC will pay $8,000 per employee the company relocates to Wichita Falls up to a maximum of 20 employees (payment will only be granted after the employee has established residence and been on the job in Wichita Falls for a minimum of six months).

Skills Development Grant - $217,200. The WFEDC will “backstop” (meaning the WFEDC will pay up to this amount of Clayton Homes is not able to obtain the grant from the state).

“The WFEDC board is very excited to have this project in our community,” said WFEDC President Leo Lane. “The community should be proud of our chamber and city staff and their persistent efforts. Clayton Homes is an outstanding company that is going to make a significant investment in our community and provide quality jobs.”

