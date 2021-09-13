City Guide
COVID-19 forces week-long closure of Throckmorton CISD

The school district said that COVID-19 caused staff shortages and poor attendance rates.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Throckmorton Collegiate ISD announced on Monday that it would shut down for the rest of the week, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The school district listed a myriad of factors that played into its decision in a statement posted to Facebook, citing poor attendance rates and staff shortages as a direct result of COVID-19. It also assured parents that students would not have to make up the missed days of school, saying that it had built extra days of instruction into the calendar.

The TCISD website reported that the district has seven active cases of COVID-19, including three elementary school students and four staff members. The school district provides free testing for students who may have been in close contact with a positive COVID case, with the school nurse administering tests every other day for ten days.

Concerns over elementary school students having close contact with positive COVID cases may have caused poor attendance on Monday, and led to students being pulled out of school throughout the course of the day.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cline encouraged students to actively stay home during the week off of school in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19, and wear masks if out in public.

The full statement from the school district can be read below.

After looking at many variables today, including attendance today, number of students who left throughout the day, the...

Posted by Throckmorton Collegiate ISD on Monday, September 13, 2021

