Fort Belknap Water Supply official talks boil order

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A section of Young County in Graham is under a water boil order; officials from Fort Belknap Water Supply explained why they had to issue it.

“Once the system drops below 20 PSI, for that big of an area, we have to issue a boil water notice,” said James Bear Jones, General Manager of Fort Belknap Water Supply.

“That section from where we take it, from where it goes into the tank is the area that could have gotten contaminants in it and that’s the reason we ask that the people boil that water.”

Jones said water should only be boiled if consumed. He suggests to bring the water to a rolling boil for two minutes and it’s safe to drink.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.