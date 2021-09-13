City Guide
Humid conditions return this week

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to have hot conditions. We will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the South at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Heading into Tuesday, the heat tapers off a little. The high on Tuesday will be 91 with mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately by Wednesday, we will see the humidity levels rise. Dew point temperatures look to reach the upper 60s and low 70s. This means that it will get very hot and sticky very soon. We may see an isolated shower or two on Tuesday and Wednesday. That will be from the tropical system in the gulf. However, the overall probability of that happening is low. The probability of that is too low to call for any rain chances.

