Low 90′s for our high tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Sunday we got to a high of 93, this evening expect temps to cool down into the mid 60′s. For Monday we will see a high near 94 with sunny skies and winds out of the southeast. Next week we are back to the humidity, dew points will stay in the 60′s. Wednesday we could see a shower or two but not expecting anything widespread. Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf and will bring heavy rainfall to the Texas coast and far East Texas. This is expected to make landfall tomorrow afternoon. Texoma does not look to be impacted by this storm.

