Police investigating shooting outside WF bar

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 4 a.m. Saturday, a White Chevrolet Silverado with four men inside attempted to run people over in the parking lot of a bar on Sheppard Access Road.

Police said people then got out guns and started shooting at the car, which then took off.

Two people went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said later, a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers were able to pull footage from the hospital and saw the man was helped into the ER by three other men from a white Chevrolet Silverado.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

