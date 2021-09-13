City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Police investigating shooting outside WF bar

(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 4 a.m. Saturday, a White Chevrolet Silverado with four men inside attempted to run people over in the parking lot of a bar on Sheppard Access Road.

Police said people then got out guns and started shooting at the car, which then took off.

Two people went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said later, a man showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers were able to pull footage from the hospital and saw the man was helped into the ER by three other men from a white Chevrolet Silverado.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities

Latest News

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
A 25-year-old from Wichita Falls was taken to a hospital after a crash in Oklahoma Sunday night.
Wichita Falls woman taken to hospital after Cotton County crash
Humid conditions return this week
weather
Humidity returns later this week