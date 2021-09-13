City Guide
Rider students honor firemen and police officers for 9/11

Students went to the local fire and police departments with treats in honor 9/11's first responders.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rider High School thanked local firefighters and policemen on Monday in remembrance of the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11.

Rider High’s student council walked to Fire Station 6 and drove to the police department to deliver treats, a banner and thank you cards. The event has become an annual tradition for the high school, and works to emphasize the significance of the event for students who have only known a post-9/11 world.

“The Rider High School student council likes to do this every year to support these guys and just let them know in a small way that we appreciate them and that we thank them,” said student body president Tate Caswell. “Even though I wasn’t born on 9/11, the events still need to be remembered because of the bravery and sacrifice that had to be made on that day.”

