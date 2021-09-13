Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has stated that the suspects who vandalized John Tower Elementary School have been identified, although no arrests have been made at this time.

Law enforcement was called to John Tower Elementary on Sunday morning after an off-duty teacher found extensive damage throughout the property. Surveillance footage from the night before showed three perpetrators, whose images were distributed on social media in hopes of catching the vandals. A CrimeStoppers tip later that afternoon aided in identifying the perpetrators.

The Burkburnett ISD school announced that it would not hold classes on Monday because of the vandalism, which was so extensive that authorities still have not reached a cost estimate for the property damage.

WFPD stated that the investigation is ongoing. Stick with Channel 6 as we learn more.

