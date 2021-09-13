City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the investigation.(Burkburnette ISD Facebook)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has stated that the suspects who vandalized John Tower Elementary School have been identified, although no arrests have been made at this time.

Law enforcement was called to John Tower Elementary on Sunday morning after an off-duty teacher found extensive damage throughout the property. Surveillance footage from the night before showed three perpetrators, whose images were distributed on social media in hopes of catching the vandals. A CrimeStoppers tip later that afternoon aided in identifying the perpetrators.

The Burkburnett ISD school announced that it would not hold classes on Monday because of the vandalism, which was so extensive that authorities still have not reached a cost estimate for the property damage.

WFPD stated that the investigation is ongoing. Stick with Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities

Latest News

(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
A 25-year-old from Wichita Falls was taken to a hospital after a crash in Oklahoma Sunday night.
Wichita Falls woman taken to hospital after Cotton County crash
Humid conditions return this week
weather
Humidity returns later this week