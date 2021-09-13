Texas man drowns in private eastern Missouri lake

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) - A 61-year-old Texas man drowned last week in a private lake about an hour southwest of St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dale Neider of Wharton, Texas jumped from a moving boat around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday in Thunderbird Lake near St. Clair. Authorities said Neider attempted to float before he went underwater and did not resurface.

Searchers recovered his body on Thursday and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

