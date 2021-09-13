City Guide
Tuesday repair will close lanes on Midwestern Parkway, Kemp Blvd.

Lanes of Midwestern Parkway and other roads will be closed during the repair, which will also...
Lanes of Midwestern Parkway and other roads will be closed during the repair, which will also cause a water shutoff after 11 p.m.(City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A scheduled repair for a water valve will close lanes of Midwestern Parkway and Kemp Blvd. on Tuesday.

The City of Wichita Falls has warned that its Water Distribution Division will be conducting a scheduled repair to a large water valve at the southeast corner of Kemp Boulevard and the Midwestern Parkway intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The scheduled repair will close the following traffic lanes:

  • two eastbound lanes of Midwestern Parkway
  • turning lane going northbound on Kemp onto eastbound Midwestern Parkway
  • eastbound lanes of Callfield
  • turning left lane going southbound on Kemp

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the repair, as they will be detoured around the excavation site to protect workers.

Furthermore, Water Distribution will conduct a water shutoff after 11:00PM on Tuesday. While the late start time aims to avoid adverse effects on businesses in the Callfield/Kemp/Midwestern corridor, there is no current estimated time for how long the water valve and subsequent street repair will take.

Further questions can be directed to the Water Distribution Division at (940) 761-4333.

