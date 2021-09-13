City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

US Capitol security fences going back up ahead of rally

The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing...
The U.S. Capitol Police board has approved the department's request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Security fences are going back up around the nation’s Capitol.

The U.S. Capitol Police Board has approved the department’s request to erect temporary fencing around the building ahead of a right-wing rally planned for Saturday.

Authorities are worried the event could result in similar violence seen on Jan. 6.

The police chief said the fencing will go up soon and should come down shortly after the weekend.

“The demonstration is scheduled for September 18, the intelligence information that we’re aware of and a little bit about our operational plan about what we plan to do….” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said. “The fence will go up a day or two before and if everything goes well, it will come down very soon after.”

Officials put up temporary fencing around the Capitol after protesters broke into the building in January.

That fencing remained in place through much of the summer.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man
The Wichita Falls Police Department is still awaiting lab results before closing the case
Death of Harry Patterson still under investigation
They got a chance to voice concerns during the city’s revitalization meeting
WF city leaders team up with neighbors to create better communities

Latest News

Siggi, a puppy born with rare inverted paws, got a new leash on life.
Veterinarians fix puppy’s upside-down paws
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane
Wichita Falls Animal Services will be waiving adoption fees from Sept. 13 to Sept. 18.
Animal Services waiving fees during Clear the Shelters event
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Debate over necessity of COVID-19 boosters heats up days before the FDA meets
Lanes of Midwestern Parkway and other roads will be closed during the repair, which will also...
Tuesday repair will close lanes on Midwestern Parkway, Kemp Blvd.