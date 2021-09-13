City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Warm and Dry Here

By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be warm early this week but humidity levels, for the most part, should remain at tolerable levels. Most daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll see an increase in south winds by the weekend with an increase in temperatures. Highs may push back into the middle to upper 90s. A stronger, fall-like cool front may head our way towards the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man

Latest News

Warm and Dry
Warm and Dry
Humid conditions return this week
Low 90′s for our high tomorrow
weather
Humidity returns later this week