Warm and Dry Here

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be warm early this week but humidity levels, for the most part, should remain at tolerable levels. Most daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We’ll see an increase in south winds by the weekend with an increase in temperatures. Highs may push back into the middle to upper 90s. A stronger, fall-like cool front may head our way towards the middle of next week.

