WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon

On Friday, food bank officials will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:

Midtown Manor

  • Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

  • Sept. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

  • Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

  • Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

  • Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’

The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.

