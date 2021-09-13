WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout September.

The mobile pantry will be heading over to Midtown Manor on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon

On Friday, food bank officials will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All of the remaining Mobile Pantry dates for September can be found below:

Midtown Manor

Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon

Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

Sept. 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Legacy Church of God

Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Ben Donnell Housing Center

Sept. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill St. Housing Center

Sept. 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.’

The mobile pantry schedule for October, November and December can be found here.

