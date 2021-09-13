City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving July theft

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.(Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving theft from July.

The crime happened between 5 p.m. on July 22 and 8 a.m. July 23 at Antee’s Pools on Southwest Parkway. An unknown suspect driving a pickup truck stole several pool heaters and filters valued at over $4,700.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man

Latest News

The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million.
Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will be visiting several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout September
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane