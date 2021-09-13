Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers need help solving July theft

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in solving theft from July.

The crime happened between 5 p.m. on July 22 and 8 a.m. July 23 at Antee’s Pools on Southwest Parkway. An unknown suspect driving a pickup truck stole several pool heaters and filters valued at over $4,700.

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.