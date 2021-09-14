City Guide
5 deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Five deaths and 123 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Tuesday.

82 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 314 new cases so far this week.

DateDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, September 13, 2021450s (2), 60s, 80s19195
Tuesday, September 14, 2021540s, 60s (2), 80s (2)12382

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 762 new cases, and 85 hospitalizations. 93% of new cases were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 167 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 236 cases last week.

208 of those cases are students and 28 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 21 active student cases and two active staff case as of Monday, Sept. 13.

