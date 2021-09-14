Boy collects donations for WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls boy is showing that everyone can be generous, no matter how old they are.

This is Jack and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said he went around asking his neighbors for nonperishables, bagged them all up and brought them to the food bank.

Food bank officials want to thank him for looking out for those in need.

