City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

A few showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will see cooler weather. However, it is still going to be hot. We will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 65 with a few clouds in the area. Tonight, we may see an isolated shower or two. However, by Wednesday afternoon, our rain chances will increase. Wednesday, we have a 20% chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. We will see a high of only 89 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, our temperature will start to climb again. We will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. Thursday, our humidity will rise. Our dew point temperatures are going to go from the 50-degree mark close to the 70-degree mark.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million.
Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Warm and Dry Here
Warm and Dry
Warm and Dry
weather
A few showers can't be ruled out for Wednesday
Humid conditions return this week