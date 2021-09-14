A few showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will see cooler weather. However, it is still going to be hot. We will have a high of 90 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 65 with a few clouds in the area. Tonight, we may see an isolated shower or two. However, by Wednesday afternoon, our rain chances will increase. Wednesday, we have a 20% chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two. We will see a high of only 89 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, our temperature will start to climb again. We will have a high of 92 with sunny skies. Thursday, our humidity will rise. Our dew point temperatures are going to go from the 50-degree mark close to the 70-degree mark.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.