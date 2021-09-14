City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
Saturday night shooting
One man wounded in Saturday night shooting
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 79 and Davis Road.
Archer County crash victim identified as Wichita Falls man

Latest News

Paws in the Pool fundraiser happening Sunday in Graham
Paws in the Pool fundraiser happening Sunday in Graham
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
Wichita Falls boy collects donations for food bank
Boy collects donations for WF Area Food Bank
Tickets are $25 at the door.
Mariachi Las Alteñas to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at The Forum