City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

By KGO Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco.

BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said.

Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw a person caught on the train.

“It passed by my feet and I turned to the left, and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like, ‘What is that?’” Sim said.

He described what he saw to be “pretty grotesque,” and he saw a blood stain stretch “all the way down” the platform.

Sim said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend.

“Currently we have investigators reviewing, were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today,” said Bevan Dufty, director of BART District No. 9, which includes the Powell Street station. “And as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life.”

BART made it clear the death was not a suicide. The station was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million.
Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Amazon joins other retails in beefing up employment benefits.
Amazon joins Target, Walmart in adding educational benefits for workers
A Florida mom reunites with her daughter 14 years after her child was kidnapped.
Girl abducted in 2007 reunited with mother
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Most breakthrough cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization are among older adults and...
US COVID cases drop, deaths rise