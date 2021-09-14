Mariachi Las Alteñas to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at The Forum
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re looking to do something fun this Thursday, come out and experience the tradition and passion of an all-female mariachi group.
Mariachi Las Alteñas will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at The Forum.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door, with food being available for purchase on-site.
