Paws in the Pool fundraiser happening Sunday in Graham

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Graham is gearing up for its Paws in the Pool day this weekend.

The annual fundraiser is held at the city pool and the money raised benefits the Young County Humane Society. Director Shelby Brogdon said it’s also a great way to kick off the end of summer.

Brogdon said the Humane Society really depends on fun and playful events like this to maintain an enriched life for the animals they care for.

“There’s no way we can continue without community support,” said Brogdon. “We’re almost 74% funded through donations from our community, so if we don’t get that support, there’s no way we can continue to function.”

Paws in the Pool takes place this Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There’s a $5 charge per dog but humans get in free.

All dogs must be up to date on their shots, with paperwork or tags available to show.

