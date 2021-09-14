City Guide
President Biden is requiring companies to get vaccinated

Texoma
Vernon
Vernon(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - President Biden is mandating large companies of a hundred employees or more to get vaccinated.

Tom Siemers, the CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon said he’s prohibited from requiring his employees due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s no vaccine mandate because Wilbarger General is a district hospital.

“If we lose more people that are skilled that can take care of these patients whether they’re clinical or administrative, it’s a real problem for hospitals because there’s no way to back fill those loses,” said Siemers.

The hospital recently received six additional staff members to care for patients, allowing them to now better serve the community.

