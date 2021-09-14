WFISD Athletics gives opportunity to officiate high school sports

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in officiating high school sports.

High school sports officials are paid by the school district, and it’s a great way to give back to the community while staying active.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the WFISD Career Education Center on 500 E Hatton Rd.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.