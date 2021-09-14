City Guide
WFISD Athletics gives opportunity to officiate high school sports

There will be an informational meeting on Sept. 28 for those interested in becoming a sports official.(Chad Johnson)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is hosting an informational meeting for those interested in officiating high school sports.

High school sports officials are paid by the school district, and it’s a great way to give back to the community while staying active.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the WFISD Career Education Center on 500 E Hatton Rd.

