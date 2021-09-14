City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFISD board to choose new mascots, colors by Monday

The school board says a decision should be made by Monday.
The school board says a decision should be made by Monday.
By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools are one step closer to getting a mascot and school colors.

The school board said a decision should be made by Monday.

Five mascot names were given for Legacy High School and only four for Memorial because there was a tie for fifth and the naming committee elected to rule both names out instead of putting them both in.

For Legacy High School, it’s between the following:

  • Raptors
  • Landsharks
  • Sentinels
  • Lobos
  • Lightning

For Memorial High School, it’s between the following:

  • Aviators
  • Falcons
  • Mavericks
  • Titans

The school board will choose their top two mascot names for each school and present them Monday. After that, they will let the students grades 9th and below vote on which one they like more; the winner for each school will be the new mascot.

The naming committee also presented color options for each mascot. The board will vote on those as well and the top two for each school will then be voted on by the students.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
The jobs have a projected capital investment of $15-$20 million.
Clayton Homes buys former ATCO building, plans to hire up to 200 employees
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
4 deaths, 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Vernon
President Biden is requiring companies to get vaccinated
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
5 deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
A few showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday