WFISD board to choose new mascots, colors by Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools are one step closer to getting a mascot and school colors.

The school board said a decision should be made by Monday.

Five mascot names were given for Legacy High School and only four for Memorial because there was a tie for fifth and the naming committee elected to rule both names out instead of putting them both in.

For Legacy High School, it’s between the following:

Raptors

Landsharks

Sentinels

Lobos

Lightning

For Memorial High School, it’s between the following:

Aviators

Falcons

Mavericks

Titans

The school board will choose their top two mascot names for each school and present them Monday. After that, they will let the students grades 9th and below vote on which one they like more; the winner for each school will be the new mascot.

The naming committee also presented color options for each mascot. The board will vote on those as well and the top two for each school will then be voted on by the students.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.