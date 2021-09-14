City Guide
Woodson ISD closes for remainder of week due to COVID-19

The school district is planning to reopen on Monday, Sept. 20.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WOODSON, Texas (KAUZ) - Woodson ISD has closed for the remainder of the week after a staff shortage and low student attendance due to COVID-19.

School officials said students in 4th Grade, 6th through 12th Grades and those in Junior High Volleyball might have been exposed to the virus.

All extracurricular activities for the week have been canceled or will be rescheduled. School officials have developed the following learning plan for the week:

  • Students will not have to check in
  • Each teacher will only give two assignments for the rest of the week per class
  • Assignments can be provided virtually or via paper/pencil (hard copies were sent out on Monday)

The school district is planning to reopen on Monday, Sept. 20.

Throckmorton CISD also announced a week-long closure on Monday due to COVID-19.

