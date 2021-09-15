City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
The school board says a decision should be made by Monday.
WFISD board to choose new mascots, colors by Monday
WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
5 deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar

Latest News

Simone Biles was among gymnasts calling out what they said was a systemic failure to protect...
Olympic gymnasts fault failings in Larry Nassar abuse case
FILE - In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor...
Ex-cop’s murder verdict reversed in Australian woman’s death
Joseph Petito, father of Gabby Petito, pleads for help finding his daughter.
Father of woman who went missing on road trip pleads for help
Pope Francis speaks with journalists on board an Alitalia aircraft enroute from Bratislava back...
Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals