UPDATE: Manhunt underway on Seymour Highway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE SEPT. 15, 2021 5:24 P.M. We have new information from Sheriff Duke regarding the manhunt taking place on Seymour Highway.

Double D Liquor called law enforcement at around 3 p.m. after the suspect allegedly tried to pass a fake check. When officers tried to put the suspect in handcuffs, he fled into nearby brush, where he has remained for the past few hours.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted out of Colorado for a felony theft charge, in addition to burglary charges in Wichita Falls.

The Sheriff department is conducting a full-scale manhunt, complete with two drones and canine units. AMR is on standby because of the heat and the suspect’s unfamiliarity with the area.

A woman who was with the suspect earlier in the day was arrested.

Original Story

What began as a simple arrest for forgery has turned into a manhunt on Seymour Highway.

Law enforcement responded to Double D Liquor at 7504 Seymour Highway about a call of forgery/credit card fraud. This changed after a records check showed that the alleged suspect had warrants for his arrest from the state of Colorado.

The Wichita Falls Sheriff Office confirmed that the suspect took off running, and that there is a manhunt underway.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

