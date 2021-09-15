City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

A few showers are possible Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have rain chances. A few isolated showers and storms are going to be possible throughout the day today. Today, we will have a high of 90 with mostly sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of 66 with clear skies. Thursday, we will start heating up. The high on Thursday will be 93 with sunny skies. Friday looks to be the hottest day of the next 7-days. We will have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Then this weekend, we will have a high in the mid-90s. By the middle of next week, we could see a cold front come into the area that could drop us down into the 70s for the high by mid-week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school board says a decision should be made by Monday.
WFISD board to choose new mascots, colors by Monday
WFPD said a Crimestoppers tip ID'd the three vandals, but no arrests have made in the...
Suspects ID’d in vandalism that closed local elementary school
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
5 deaths, 123 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
(Source: AP) Police are investigating a weekend shooting outside a bar in Wichita Falls.
Police investigating shooting outside WF bar
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Heating Up this Weekend
Hotter into the Weekend
Hotter into the Weekend
weather
A few showers are possible throughout the day
A few showers cannot be ruled out on Wednesday