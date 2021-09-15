Puppies rescued from house fire in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three puppies were saved after a fire broke out at a home in Wichita Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in to fire crews shortly before 2 p.m. The fire was at a home on Red Fox Road.

Three dogs were rescued from the house. One of them needed oxygen, but is fine.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, though crews were able to get the fire knocked out fairly quick.

