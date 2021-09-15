City Guide
TEA approves 6 grants for Wichita Falls ISD

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD applied for eight grants within the Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports and received six. The Texas Education Agency approved these grants last Friday.

There will be thousand of dollars dispersed to different elements to help increase education in Wichita Falls, which include:

  • College prep for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school year
  • Teacher recruitment for certification and education
  • High impact tutoring, where math and reading for grades kindergarten through 8th will be available in person or online
  • P-Tech, which will give students the opportunity to attend tuition-free college classes
  • Over $1.2 million toward new school models

The process to hit the ground running is moving fast for these grants and the school board has until Oct. 29 to accept them, along with the terms and guidelines given to them by the TEA and TCLAS.

