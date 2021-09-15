Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off Tuesday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Oklahoma Fair started up Tuesday night at the MPEC.

It is just the beginning of almost a week full of rides, carnival food and so much more. Tickets are $10 per person ages 13 and up, while children 12 and under get in free with an accompanying adult.

The fair’s hours are Tuesday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here.

