Vernon College receives Texas Emergency Aid Roadmap grant

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon College has received the Texas Emergency Aid Roadmap grant funded by the Greater Texas Foundation.

The excitement level there is high because it will help students who are struggling financially.

“We are just super excited to be able to be a part of this foundation grant,” said Christina Feldman, director of continuing education.

Vernon College was one of 10 community colleges in Texas selected to receive the Texas Emergency Aid Roadmap Grant, a program that will ensure students that if they need financial support, they can get it.

“The beauty of this particular grant is that it does include 18 months of technical training,” said Michelle Alexander, director of institutional advancement and executive director of the Vernon College Foundation. “The purpose of the technical training is to help all 10 institutions build robust and sustainable programs.”

To make this program the best it can be, Vernon College is not alone in creating it.

“The colleges that were awarded this opportunity are collaborating together so we can find the best ways and the best practices for us to be able to provide our students the opportunity to break those barriers and make sure that those walls are not there for them when life gets in the way,” said Feldman.

Vernon College will receive $122,500 over three years to be awarded to students as emergency aid. They’ll also be matching funds of $5,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and $10,000 for the 2023-2024 school year to help build the sustainability of the program.

“The emergency aid fund is going to provide Vernon College the opportunity to truly get in there and help students so that they can continue their learning opportunities and not be stuck,” said Feldman.

“Many times a student will register for school, they think they have all of their financial aid together whether it is scholarships, federal money or state money and they come up just a little bit short,” said Alexander.

The earliest a student will be eligible for financial help through this grant will be next fall. From now until then, the staff will be working on guidelines and steps on how to apply and who can apply.

