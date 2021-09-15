City Guide
WFISD feeling effects of substitute shortage

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a nationwide shortage of teachers already happening, schools are also struggling to find substitute teachers to fill in when needed.

Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said this is a big issue that they need to address. The problem is they aren’t sure what to do to boost the number of substitute teachers.

They held an open discussion with the school board to try and find ways to bring more in. Some ideas were thrown out there and they even looked at what other school districts are doing, but the discussion ended without an answer to their problem.

Superintendent Kuhrt said they will continue to exercise options to fill a desperate need, but the solution to the problem might be further down the road than they would like.

