Wichita County Courthouse Rehab Project

Wichita Falls
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Commissioners recently approved a four million dollar budget to renovate the parts of the county courthouse.

Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project is multi-leveled and includes, remodeling the elevators and the outside of the building. He said they are also updating the law library to include areas for online hearings.

“Conferences within the Zoom room, so they’ll be able to do it remotely. It’s something that we would of never dreamed about two or three years ago but it’s now become a new reality,” said Beauchamp.

The rehab project will start once they’re able to move all of the inmates out into the new jail.

