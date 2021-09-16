1 death, 94 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One death and 94 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wichita County for Thursday.

73 people are currently hospitalized. There have been 608 new cases so far this week.

Date DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, September 13, 2021 4 50s (2), 60s, 80s 191 95 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 5 40s, 60s (2), 80s (2) 123 82 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 1 50s 200 74 Thursday, September 16, 2021 1 50s 94 73

Last week, there were a total of seven COVID-19 related deaths, 762 new cases, and 85 hospitalizations. 93% of new cases were not vaccinated.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has returned to daily rather than weekly reporting of COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. Monday’s numbers will include numbers from Saturday and Sunday. They will also report reinfection and vaccine data on Fridays.

Additionally, Wichita Falls ISD’s COVID-19 case tracker shows there are 167 active COVID-19 cases within the district, down from 236 cases last week.

208 of those cases are students and 28 are staff members.

For MSU Texas, there are 20 active student cases and one active staff case as of Thursday, Sept. 16.

