By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Debbie Halbrook is the founder of the Bowie Community Band. Halbrook started the band because she missed playing instruments. she decided to create a social media post and to her surprise she now has thirty members and a place to practice. she says anyone who with an musical interest can join.

“That’s exactly what this band is. It’s all of us that use to play and we still have an instrument or can get one and we want to play. So that’s what this group is going to be,” said Halbrook.

For more information call or text Debbie at 214-578-5192 or email bowiecommunityband@mail.com

